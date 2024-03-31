Gas supply to remain off for 12hrs in Ashulia tomorrow

Energy

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 11:03 pm

Related News

Gas supply to remain off for 12hrs in Ashulia tomorrow

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 11:03 pm
Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected
Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of Savar's Ashulia for 12 hours (10:00am to 10:00pm) tomorrow (1 April) for emergency works in the gas pipeline.

According to the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Kathgora, Amtola, Jirabo and Bishmail.

Titas Gas authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Titas is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.
 

Top News

Gas supply / Ashulia / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

5h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

6h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

3h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

4h | Videos
It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

1h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

2h | Videos