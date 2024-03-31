Gas supply to remain off for 12hrs in Ashulia tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of Savar's Ashulia for 12 hours (10:00am to 10:00pm) tomorrow (1 April) for emergency works in the gas pipeline.

According to the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Kathgora, Amtola, Jirabo and Bishmail.

Titas Gas authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

Titas is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.

