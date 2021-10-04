Qcoom owes customers Tk250cr: DB

Law enforcers have found that controversial e-commerce platform Qcoom owes at least Tk250 crore to its customers.

Detective Branch (DB) under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner AKM Hafeez Akhter disclosed the information at a press briefing on Monday.

DB arrested the Qcoom owner from the capital's Dhanmondi area on Sunday.

He has been arrested following a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Paltan Police Station. The case was moved by one of his customers, said Additional Commissioner AKM Hafeez Akhter.

Additional Commissioner Hafeez said: "Qcoom used to provide cheques to its customers on a regular basis. This caught the eye of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) authorities.

"At one point they decided to freeze Tk397 crore that Qcoom collected from the general people through orders for motorcycles."

DB, following primary investigation, has found that Qcoom owes at least Tk250 crore to its customers, said the top cop adding, "The big problem with our e-commerce sector is the aggressive marketing policy."

"Ripon didn't have any cases filed against him before this. We may obtain more information if he remanded. Further investigation will tell if he is involved with any other MLM businesses."

Qcoom was in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies those reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media.

CID Cyber Police Centre Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan told TBS that they were conducting a shadow investigation into the incidents of deception with customers by e-commerce companies.

The other suspected e-commerce sites, eLoan and gaming app are - Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Shirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adyan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, Aladin's Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt, Needs, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, Shop Up e-loans, Shadhin, Uthao Cash, RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, Shahoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.