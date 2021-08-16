Private traders get permission to import rice

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 03:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has permitted private traders to import rice, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumder.
 
The minister on Monday said that the decision will be effective from today.
 
If rice is imported, the price will come down, said the food minister.
 
Government has also decided to lower import duty to make the rice market stable, he said.
 
The import duty for rice at present is 25%, which will reduce to 15% for both parboiled and atap (non-boiled) rice following the imposition of the new decision.
 
Earlier on Thursday, the National Board of Revenue issued a circular to reduce tariffs in regard to the increasing rice prices in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
 

