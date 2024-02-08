Ensure int'l standard of food exports to gain trust of foreign consumers: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

Ensure int'l standard of food exports to gain trust of foreign consumers: Minister

TBS Report
08 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 09:34 pm
Ensure int&#039;l standard of food exports to gain trust of foreign consumers: Minister

The producers or manufacturers of exportable food items in the country must ensure the international standard of the products to gain consumers' trust in foreign markets, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has said.   

"We have a lot of exportable goods, but foreigners do not want to import everything. Because they do not trust our product," he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the Safe Food Carnival at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Thursday.

He said despite the abundant production of mangoes, the country is not able to export them to a large extent. Prawns used to be a good export from Bangladesh, but its market has been exploited by the inclusion of adulterated items.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Addressing the event as the chief guest, the minister said, "Many Bangladeshi products are exported, but they are sold only in Bangladeshi shops [in foreign countries]."

He called upon manufacturers to create merchandise in such a manner so that it is sold at foreign chain stores.

The minister further said the big manufacturers in the country who market packaged items must ensure the quality of products at all levels – production, packaging and release.

Addressing the event as a special guest, Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain called for raising awareness of food safety among people, and inclusion of the matter in secondary level curriculum.

The event was presided over by Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Chairman Md Abdul Kayowm Sarker. A total of 70 business establishments ranging from regional food producers to five-star hotels, will showcase their products at the festival.   

The three-day festival will continue till tomorrow.

Top News

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

7h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

12h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

13m | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

1h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

5h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

6h | Videos