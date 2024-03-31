Variety-based pricing of rice to roll out after Pohela Boishakh: State minister

Rice prices will be based on varieties starting from the upcoming Bangla year, which commences in two weeks, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said today (31 March).

"Rice bags must clearly specify the rice type, the season it was produced, and its variety, alongside details of the mill and both wholesale and retail rates. Terms like 'Fine' and 'Coarse' will no longer suffice," the state minister said after attending the task force committee meeting on commodity price review at the commerce ministry today.

He noted that post Pohela Boishakh, the names of rice varieties should be written clearly on rice bags, i.e. Amon Ufshi, Amon Hybrid and Amon Local. The same goes for Boro rice varieties.

This measure aims to prevent dishonest traders from selling one variety of rice as another, Ahsanul Islam said.

According to the state minister, approximately 1,650 tonnes of onions will arrive from India tonight. Through the open market sale (OMS) programme, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will retail these onions at Tk40 per kg in Dhaka and Chattogram.

"This initiative is expected to increase supply in two major cities of the country and consequently lowering prices," he said, hoping onion prices would decrease to Tk40 in at least 30 districts.

Ahsanul Islam said, "Prices of various commodities have come down to a bearable level. Efforts are being made to maintain this rationale over an extended period. We are in discussions with the National Board of Revenue to facilitate year-round operations, allowing traders to plan accordingly."

The state minister however acknowledged that several market challenges exist, particularly in transportation and other sectors. He assured that efforts are underway to address these issues.