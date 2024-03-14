Food minister seeks support from FAO to boost mango export

Dr Jiaoqun Shi, FAO representative in Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at his secretariat office on Thursday (14 March). Photo: UNB

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday (14 March) sought support from the Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) to increase mango export from Bangladesh.

He sought the assistance when Dr Jiaoqun Shi, FAO representative in Bangladesh, paid a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office.

During the meeting, they discussed the development of the country's food management and international commercialisation of local fruits.

The food minister said Bangladesh has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of cereals.

Besides, the production of fruits and vegetables has also increased a lot, he said adding that the country produces about 25 lakh tonnes of mangoes annually but the amount of export is low compared to production.

Jiaoqun Shi said FAO is working to strengthen food security around the world and it will continue its support to ensure food security in Bangladesh.

Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain, Director General of Food Directorate Md Shakhawat Hossain, among others, were present at the meeting.