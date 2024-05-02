Food minister for marketing unpolished rice from next Aman season

A file photo of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder. Photo: Collected

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today (2 May) urged mill owners to market unpolished rice from next Aman season considering health benefit of people.

"The nutrition value of rice reduces when it is making thin and shinny after husking repeatedly in the mills," he said while exchanging views with the officers and employees of Naogaon district food department at Circuit House.
 
Issuing a note of caution against any irregularities or harassment to the farmers and millers in the process, he said stern action would be taken against those who will be responsible in this regard.

Responding to media queries, he said steps have already been taken to write names of rice varieties and their prices on the sacks so that consumer gets a total idea about the product.

In this connection, he said the retailers will not be able to blame the millers for increasing rice price, if rice prices are written on the bag at the mill gate.

The minister said the rice production in the country has increased many folds during the last couple of years due to the action taken by the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Now we have become a rice exporting country from the rice deficit country due to timely steps taken by the government, he added.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Golam Mawla, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Rashidul Haque and Regional Food Controller of Rajshahi Md Zahirul Islam Khan spoke on the occasion.

Representatives of district agriculture department and mill owners association were present, among others.
 

unpolished rice / Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder / Bangladesh

