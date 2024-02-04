PM consents to reducing duty on import of essentials: Ahsanul

Economy

BSS
04 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 09:20 pm

Related News

PM consents to reducing duty on import of essentials: Ahsanul

 "All related to supply chain should have to be brought into a single platform to establish the rights of the consumers through a nice policy," said State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu.

BSS
04 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
PM consents to reducing duty on import of essentials: Ahsanul

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given consent for reducing the duty of essentials at import stage, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said today (4 February).

"We've challenges centering the ensuing month of Ramadan and we've taken notable steps to address those. We've to import 90% of the total domestic demand for edible oil and sugar. The prime minister has given consent for lowering import duty following our proposals. Hopefully the NBR will lower the import duty to a rational rate soon and the consumers will get benefits during the month of Ramadan," he said.

The state minister said this while addressing the 'BCCCI-ERF Journalism Award' held at a city hotel today. The award was given to the journalists for their best reports in five different categories.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Presided over by ERF president Refayet Ullah Mirdha, its general secretary Abul Kashem moderated the function.

FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam, Minister Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission of Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Yan Hualong, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) president Gazi Golam Mortuza and general secretary Al Mamun Mirdha spoke on the occasion.

The state minister said the current stockpile of rice in the country is around 18 lakh metric tonnes and this is sufficient for the country compared to its demand.

Noting that the supply of essential items during the Month of Ramadan would remain uninterrupted, Ahsanul said it is now high time to work on the fine tuning of the supply chain starting from producers, manufactures to importers, wholesalers and retailers. 

"The consumers will get essentials at fair prices if the initiative becomes successful," he added.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already made coordination among the Ministries of Commerce, Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock, he said that the Ministry of Commerce does not work on production, import, and export, rather work on policy issues.

 "All related to supply chain should have to be brought into a single platform to establish the rights of the consumers through a nice policy,"

Regarding the issue of importing sugar and onion from India, Ahsanul said his Indian counterpart has assured of simplifying the process for importing such essential items.

The state minister said the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) provides essential items to some one crore families round the year every month including in the Month of Ramadan. In continuation of this, he said onion and sugar would be imported from India which would have a positive impact.

Apart from the TCB, Ahsanul said the government also wants to ensure a smooth supply chain through ensuring additional supply.

FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam said that the country's economy is moving ahead and will continue to move.

"If all concerned work in a concentrated way, then it will be possible to build a nice country," he added.

The chief of the country's apex trade body also assured that the FBCCI would extend all sorts of cooperation to the Chinese investors in case of their investments in Bangladesh.

Top News

import duty / essential products / State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

5h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

5h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

12h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

1h | Videos
66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

2h | Videos
Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

Forex market settling down as rate fluctuation eases, for now

3h | Videos
Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

7h | Videos