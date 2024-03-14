Fixed-price shops offer products at cheaper rates than kitchen markets

The prices of products in fixed-price shops are offered at a relatively cheaper rate than kitchen markets, said State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu.

"Super shops offer special incentives. They also offer fixed prices for every Ramadan product," said the state minister during a press briefing held at the secretariat addressing Consumer Rights Day today (14 March).

Mentioning that protecting people's interest is given utmost interest, he said, "The price of the product is written in the fixed price shops. When someone goes to the kitchen market, he has to bargain."

The state minister said he wants kitchen markets to sell products at a lower price than supershops. "They (kitchen market traders) don't have to bear the cost of air conditioner."

Advocating for standardisation in pricing, Titu said, "Every wholesale market in Dhaka is under our surveillance. Wholesalers should be brought under a regulation. They should give the vouchers for what price they gave to the retailer or to the retailer."

He said, "We are trying to develop a software for monitoring the supply chain. We will inaugurate it tomorrow. We can monitor our supply chain, from where to how products are going."

The state minister addressed the price discrepancies between farmers' earnings and urban market rates, particularly concerning eggplant prices.

The state minister also said that his ministry is also collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture to bolster marketing regulations and protect consumers' interests.