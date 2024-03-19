Market visits to be continued to stop irrational stockpiling of commodities: Ahsanul

Bangladesh

File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected
File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected

The ongoing visits of kitchen markets by government agencies concerned will continue to stop the 'irrational' stockpiling of commodities and to prevent market manipulation, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said today (19 March).

"There is a sufficient supply of essential items in the market. If all producers, wholesalers and retailers come to a more disciplined system, then the prices of items will come down gradually," he said after visiting the Tangail Park Market in the district town.

He also said the retailers should have vouchers for buying commodities, reads a ministry press release.

Earlier, speaking at a view-exchange meeting at the conference room of the deputy commissioner of Tangail, Ahsanul said the lists of the recipients of the commodities distributed by the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) are being updated by the public representatives to incorporate eligible people.

Mentioning that the government has taken various steps to develop the 'handicraft' industry across the country, Ahsanul said there are many potential industries in Tangail which could boost both trade and commerce at home and abroad.

He said the Ministry of Commerce facilitated all sorts of arrangements, including training and financing for the development of the handicraft industry where the district administration can play a vital role.

Presided over by deputy commissioner of Tangail M Kaisarul Islam, State Minister for Education Begum Shamsunnahar was present at the meeting as the special guest.

Lawmakers Dr M Abdur Razzaque, Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Tanvir Hasan Choto Monir, Amanur Rahman Khan Rana and Khan Ahmed Shuvo, Zilla Parishad Chairman and District Awami League president Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk, Police Super Sarker Mohammad Kaiser, upazila parishad chairman, mayors of pourashavas, and other high officials attended the meeting.

