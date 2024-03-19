Shop Owners Association demands withdrawal of circular fixing prices of 29 commodities

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has demanded the withdrawal of the circular issued by the Department of Agricultural Marketing fixing prices of 29 daily commodities.

During a press conference in Dhaka today (19 March), Helal Uddin, president of the association, said the pricing is unreasonable and self-destructive.

"Prices cannot be fixed in a free market economy. Now the price has been set for 29 products. The Department of Agriculture Marketing can sell at these prices and give their employees salaries with the profit they make," Helal Uddin said.

"Either they sell at the fixed price, or withdraw the circular. We cannot sell at these prices. Price-fixing is absurd—unrealistic and pointless," he added.

Helal Uddin said the only thing sellers want was buyers' satisfaction. "Traders are trying their best to keep the price of the product within the reach of the consumers."

Secretary General Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan and other businessmen were also present at the press conference.

The shop owners association presented a 7-point demand to the prime minister:

On 15 March, the Department of Agricultural Marketing fixed the prices of 29 agricultural products. The government agency said the price is determined in coordination with the production cost.

According to the new rates, the price of locally produced onion has been set at Tk65.40 per kg at the retail level, which is currently being sold at Tk90-100 in the capital's kitchen markets.

The price of Zahidi date, an essential iftar item, has been fixed at Tk185.07 per kg.

Eggplant prices have been fixed at Tk49.75 per kg. The price of this iftar staple has recently surged to Tk100-120 per kg from Tk-50-60 a few months ago.

Vegetable prices have seen a massive surge in recent months. Responding to the issue, the Department of Agricultural Marketing also fixed the price of vegetables.

The price of potato has been fixed at Tk28.55 per kg; green chillies Tk60.20 per kg; dry chillies Tk327.34 per kg; mung dal Tk165.41 per kg; chickpea Tk98.30 per kg; coarse lentils Tk105.50 per kg; premium lentils Tk130.50 per kg; bean Tk48 per kg; cauliflower Tk29.60 per kg; imported ginger Tk180.20 per kg; and locally produced garlic at Tk120.81 per kg.

As per the new price order, beef is to be sold at Tk664.39 per kg at the retail level and mutton at Tk1003.56 per kg.

The beef prices have been volatile since January, with the Meat Traders' Association admitting its inability to control the market. The prices currently range from Tk750-780 per kg, with some vendors even charging Tk800.

The price of broiler chicken, which had surged to Tk230 per kg from Tk200 recently, has been fixed at Tk175.30 per kg, while the sonali chicken at Tk262 per kg.

Besides, farmed pangas fish price has been fixed at Tk180.87 per kg and farmed katla fish at Tk353.59 per kg.

Egg price has been set at Tk10.49 per piece.

In addition, the price of the sagar variety of banana has been fixed at Tk30 for four pieces, chira [flattened rice] Tk60 a kg and gram flour Tk121.