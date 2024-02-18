Govt to extend all-out support to fire safety item manufacturers: Industries minister

Govt to extend all-out support to fire safety item manufacturers: Industries minister

File Photo: BSS
The government will extend its all-out support to businesses manufacturing fire safety equipment to develop the industry, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has said.

"The government will also provide incentives, including land, if necessary [to businessmen] for the construction of factories," he said during a seminar held at the 9th International Fire Safety and Security Expo at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Sunday.

The minister said as the country progresses, there is a growing need for modern equipment for fire safety. However, most of these products are imported.

"Now Bangladesh has evolved into a big market for fire safety related equipment. Now is the time to invest in the industry. So, all necessary facilities will be provided to the businessmen if they come forward to set up factories."

The minister said the country has the potential to create a market for fire safety products, aimed primarily at meeting the domestic demand.

Radwan Halabi, sales director in the export division of NAFFCO, a Middle East-based manufacturer of firefighting products, said its business is built around fire protection engineering in more than 100 countries. The company focuses on quality products.

He said Bangladesh is a big market for them, as the country has available lands and manpower to establish factories.

Md Amin Helaly, senior vice president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries, said the fire safety equipment market in the country is worth approximately Tk15,000 crore.

He said the chamber will extend its support to the industry for flourishing.

GSM Zafarullah, managing director of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, among others, addressed the event.

The three-day expo organised by the Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh will conclude tomorrow.

