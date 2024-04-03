Fire service exchanges views with restaurant and shop owners on fire safety

Fire Service and Civil Defence held a views exchange meeting with restaurant and shop owners Association to strategise on reducing fire risks and enhancing fire safety measures.

The meeting was held at the conference room of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters on Wednesday (3 April), reads a press release.

Director General of the Fire Service Directorate, Brigadier General Md Main Uddin along with senior officials including directors, Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin, Secretary General Md. Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan, Restaurant Owners Association President Md Osman Gani, Secretary General Imran Hasan, and other representatives of the association were present at the meeting.

Md Saleh Uddin, deputy director of Dhaka Division of Fire Service gave the opening speech in the meeting. 

Then Deputy Director (operations and maintenance) Md Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan delivered a power point presentation on fire hazards in shops and restaurants and how to deal with them.

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of the Fire Service, emphasised the importance of everyone's sincere cooperation in eliminating the threat of fires. 

He assured the association leaders present that the meeting would provide all necessary cooperation to address fire safety concerns.

