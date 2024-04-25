Tangail saree is our product, it will remain ours: Industries minister

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun speaks at the certificate distribution ceremony of Geographical Indication (GI) products at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday, 25 April. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh followed all the legal procedures to retain the status of Tangail saree as a product of Bangladesh, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said today.

"Another country may show interest in Tangail saree, but it is our product. It will remain ours. We got the Geographical Identification (GI) tag for Tangail saree by following all legal protocols," he said while speaking as the chief guest of a certificate distribution ceremony of Geographical Indication (GI) products at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

During the event, certificates for fourteen products were presented, bringing the total count of certified items to 31.

The minister said, "The products which were granted GI certificate today, as well as those awaiting certification, boast centuries-old traditions, with some dating back thousands of years. Therefore, they cannot be replicated easily. We have been using these products for ages."

He underscored Bangladesh's self-reliance in various sectors, citing the surplus production of sacrificial animals as an example of the nation's progress.

Minister Nurul Majid also noted that Bangladesh's pottery industry has immense potential.

"Maintaining small industries such as pottery is crucial. The government has implemented numerous measures to support this endeavour," he said.

Calling on concerned departments and foreign ambassadors to advertise local products, the minister said quality must remain uncompromised while quantity is ensured.

Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana and Directorate of Patents, Industrial Design and Trademarks (DPDT) Director General Monim Hasan were present as special guests at the event organised by DPDT.

While speaking at the event, Foreign Service Academy Rector Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams said, "While demand for readymade garments may not exist in many countries worldwide, there is a significant demand for numerous local products from Bangladesh. Geographical Indication (GI) certification elevates the branding and value of these products in the global marketplace. Exporting such products has the potential to bolster the country's economy."

DPDT Director General Monim Hasan said, "We are working to incorporate tag logos and QR codes for all GI products. Only by scanning the code will you know more details about the product."