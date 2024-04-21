Bangladesh, Qatar to work together for developing industrial sector: Industries minister 

Economy

BSS
21 April, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 07:10 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Qatar to work together for developing industrial sector: Industries minister 

Due to the business-friendly environment and policies of the present government, Qatar has shown interest to invest in various sectors including LNG and fertilizer in Bangladesh, he said

BSS
21 April, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 07:10 pm
Photo; PID
Photo; PID

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today (21 April) said Bangladesh and Qatar will work together for the development of Bangladesh's industrial sector.

"Due to the business-friendly environment and policies of the present government, Qatar has shown interest to invest in various sectors including LNG and fertilizer in Bangladesh," he said.

The minister said this while giving an interview to the Qatar state television, Qatar TV, marking the upcoming visit of the Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh from April 22 to 23, at the ministry's office in the city, said a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan raises 1971 genocide issue with Pak envoy

During the upcoming visit of the Emir of Qatar, Humayun said an agreement regarding mutual investment development and protection of the two countries is going to be signed.

Qatar TV Presenter Dr Mohammad Abdullah Bledah took the interview while Press Secretary of the Qatar Embassy in Dhaka Hamed Jamil Hussain, along with the related officials of Qatar TV, were present.

Top News

Bangladesh / qatar / Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

3h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

9h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

11h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

9m | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

1h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

2h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

4h | Videos