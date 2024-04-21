Bangladesh, Qatar to work together for developing industrial sector: Industries minister 

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today (21 April) said Bangladesh and Qatar will work together for the development of Bangladesh's industrial sector.

"Due to the business-friendly environment and policies of the present government, Qatar has shown interest to invest in various sectors including LNG and fertilizer in Bangladesh," he said.

The minister said this while giving an interview to the Qatar state television, Qatar TV, marking the upcoming visit of the Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh from April 22 to 23, at the ministry's office in the city, said a press release.

During the upcoming visit of the Emir of Qatar, Humayun said an agreement regarding mutual investment development and protection of the two countries is going to be signed.

Qatar TV Presenter Dr Mohammad Abdullah Bledah took the interview while Press Secretary of the Qatar Embassy in Dhaka Hamed Jamil Hussain, along with the related officials of Qatar TV, were present.