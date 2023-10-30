ICAB awards 30 firms for best presented annual reports

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) awarded 30 entities in 15 different sectors for best presented annual reports for 2022 to promote transparency and accountability through financial and non-financial disclosures.

As the chief guest, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the awards to the winners at an event held yesterday at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka. Dr Shamsul Alam, state minister for the planning ministry, was also present as the special guest.

Apart from recognising the first, second and third positions in each sector, the "Certificate of Merits" were conferred on the entities for achieving minimum threshold scores. Among all the winners, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited became the overall winner.

A 13-member jury board chaired by Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor at Bangladesh Bank, reviewed the recommended list of the winners for their best presented annual reports, integrated reporting, and corporate governance disclosures for the year 2022.

ICAB President Moniruzzaman said that the awards are the outcome of the evaluation of the publicly disclosed audited financials and un-audited other information and therefore do not in any way represent any attestation by the ICAB for the operational performance, financial position, liquidity, capital adequacy or earning status of the evaluated entities.

The awards should not be construed to reflect upon the future financial health or profitability of the awarded entities and for making any decision for investment, lending or otherwise, he added.

From the winning companies, the three best annual reports under each sector will be nominated by ICAB to the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) BPA competition in December 2023.

Winners of ICAB awards

In the public sector banks, Agrani Bank became the gold award winner, Janata Bank and Sonali Bank became joint silver award winners and Rupali Bank became the bronze award winner.

In private sector banks, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Bank Asia became joint gold award winners while United Commercial Bank and BRAC Bank won the joint silver award and Mutual Trust Bank and Mercantile Bank joint bronze award winners.

In the financial services sector, LankaBangla Finance became the gold award winner, IPDC Finance became the silver award winner and Bangladesh Finance Limited the bronze winner.

In the manufacturing sector, British American Tobacco Bangladesh won the gold award, RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) Limited won the silver award and Walton Hi-Tech Industries became the bronze award winner.

In the general insurance sector, the City General Insurance Company won a gold award, Reliance Insurance and Green Delta Insurance became joint silver award winners.

In NGO sectors, SAJIDA Foundation won the gold award, BRAC won the silver award while Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women and Ghashful became joint bronze award winners.

In the communication and IT sector, Robi Axiata Limited became the gold award winner and Grameenphone Limited became the silver award winner.

In the public sector, Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) became the gold award winner, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh became the silver award winner and Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund won the bronze award.

In the service sector, Unique Hotel & Resorts Limited and Bank Asia became joint gold award winners, Shahjalal Islami Bank silver award and British American Tobacco Bangladesh won the bronze award.

In integrated reporting, BRAC Bank won the gold award, IDLC Finance won the silver award and Shahjalal Islami Bank won the silver award.