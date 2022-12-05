ICMAB recognises Brac Bank for best corporate governance for sixth time

Brac Bank achieved the ICAB National Award 2022 in the private commercial bank category for the sixth year in a row.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) awarded the 'Gold Award' in "ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021" to Brac Bank, reads a press release.

Brac Bank got the first position in the private commercial bank category in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the second position in 2018.

The ICMAB Award is conferred to the organisations in recognition of best corporate governance practices.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi formally handed over the award to Brac Bank's Financial Controller Mohammad Abdul Ohab Miah and Head of Regulatory Reporting and Taxation Syed Bashir Ali at Hotel InterContinental on 1 December.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid were also present.

On winning the award, Brac Bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim RF Hussain said: "At BRAC Bank, good governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency are the cornerstones of our business model. This recognition from ICMAB for six consecutive years reflects a strong bearing of our corporate governance culture, transparency, ethics and compliance."