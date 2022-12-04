Mercantile Bank wins ICAB Award in 3 categories

Mercantile Bank Limited has achieved the 22nd ICAB National Awards in three categories including the Best Presented Annual Reports 2021.

The bank jointly secured the 3rd position under the category of Private Sector Banks and Corporate Governance Disclosures while scoring third under category of Integrated Reporting, reads a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, handed over the awards to the bank's Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, and CFO of Mercantile Bank Limited Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, on Saturday (3 December).

Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, BSEC Chairman Dr Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, and FRC Chairman Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan were present as special guests. ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain FCA and RCPAR-ICAB Chairman Mohammed Humayun Kabir, FCA, DMD & CBO Hasne Alam and other high officials of Mercantile Bank Limited also attended the program among others.