Rupali Bank receives ICAB Best Corporate Award

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh has given best corporate award to Rupali Bank Ltd. in the public sector banks for best presented Annual Reports, Integrated Reporting and Corporate Governance disclosures in 2022, reads a press release.

Chairman of Rupali Bank Kazi Sanaul Hoq and Mohammad Jahangir Managing Director & CEO of Rupali Bank received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP State minister ministry of planning Dr. Shamsul Alam, and Senior Secretary of commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

On behalf of Rupali Bank Ltd General Manager & CFO Md Harunur Rashid were also present.