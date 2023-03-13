Govt orders DCs to strictly monitor markets during Ramadan

The government has asked deputy commissioners to monitor markets strictly during the upcoming Ramadan and to take legal measures if necessary, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said today.

The government made the directives for the DCs today at the weekly cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the PMO, the cabinet secretary said while briefing reporters.

Asked whether there was any directive from the PM about keeping prices of daily essentials stable, the cabinet secretary said, "It is being communicated always. Monitoring activities are on at different levels of the government to ensure that prices and supplies are stable during Ramadan."

Replying to a question about preparations ahead of Ramadan, Mahbub said, "The DCs have been asked to monitor the market strictly and enforce law if needed."