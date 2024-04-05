Shab-e-Qadr to be observed tomorrow night

The next day (Sunday) will be a public holiday.

Muslim devotees offering prayers at a mosque. Photo//TBS
Muslim devotees offering prayers at a mosque. Photo//TBS

The holy Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Decree) when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across the country tomorrow (6 April) night.

The Muslim devotees will pass the night offering special prayers, reciting the holy Quran, holding zikr and other religious rituals, seeking blessings of the almighty Allah for long life, peace and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion.

The next day (Sunday) will be a public holiday.

Newspapers will publish special articles while state-run Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private television channels will telecast special programmes highlighting the significance of Lailatul Qadr.

According to the holy Quran, the night is better than 1,000 nights as the angels and the spirit descend therein, by the permission of Almighty Allah with all decrees.

This is one of the holiest and most blessed nights which is likely to occur on one of the odd number nights in the last 10 days of Ramadan and most likely to be the 27th of the holy month.

Devotees, at Shab-e-Qadr night, usually visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

To the Muslims, the entire month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual training. Besides fasting, they devote themselves to praying, reciting the holy Quran and offering charity.

After Taraweeh prayers, Waz-mahfil, doa-mehfil and special munajat will be organised at all mosques of the country including the National Mosque.

