Gold prices drop by Tk1,166 per bhori

Economy

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 08:46 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk1,166 per bhori or 11.664 grams.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) came up with the decision on Monday as a result of gold price dip in the global market. 

The revised prices will be effective from Tuesday (26 April), said a press release issued by the association.

According to the new rate, 22-carat (11.664gm) gold will cost Tk77,682.

Besides, 21-carat gold will cost Tk74,183 while 18-carat gold will be available at Tk63,568 and gold acquired in the traditional method will cost Tk53,051.

Bajus has kept the price of silver unchanged. Each bhori of 22-carat silver will be sold at Tk1,516, while 21-carat and 18-carat silver are still available at Tk1,435 and Tk1,225 respectively.

The prices of silver acquired in traditional methods will remain at Tk 933 per bhori.
 

Gold price

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

