The price of gold has increased to a record high of Tk1,12,908 per bhori.

This price will be effective from tomorrow, the Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) said in a press release today (6 March).

According to the release, the price of 22 carat (11.664 gram) gold has been increased by Tk2,217 to Tk1,12,908.

The new price hike comes following an increase in the local bullion market, it said.