Lighter vessel carrying 800 tonnes of coal sinks in Mongla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 05:15 pm

All 12 crew members aboard the ship managed to survive by swimming to the river bank immediately

Lighter vessel ‘MV Prince of Ghashiakhali-1’ sank in the Pashur Channel of Mongla Port on Friday (17 November). Photo: Collected
Lighter vessel ‘MV Prince of Ghashiakhali-1’ sank in the Pashur Channel of Mongla Port on Friday (17 November). Photo: Collected

A lighter vessel carrying 800 tonnes of coal sank in the Pashur Channel of Mongla Port in Bagerhat on Friday (17 November) afternoon.

However, all 12 crew members aboard the ship named 'MV Prince of Ghashiakhali-1', managed to survive by swimming to the river bank immediately.

Mainul Hossain Mintu, vice president of the Bangladesh Lighterage Workers Association, said the sunken ship was carrying coal to Noapara Ghat in Jashore.

"On reaching the Kanainagar area of Pashur Channel, the bottom of the lighter burst due to impact with the shoal. Later in the afternoon, when the tide came in, the vessel sank," he said.

The owner will recover the vessel when the situation becomes normal, he added.

