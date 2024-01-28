FICCI delegation meets PM's Private Industry and Investment adviser

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 03:35 pm
28 January, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation from FICCI led by its President Zaved Akhtar paid a courtesy visit to Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the prime minister,  on 25 January.

During the meeting, the FICCI Board of Directors (2024-25) extended their congratulations to the advisor for his re-election as a Member of Parliament and his reappointment as the adviser to the premier, reads a press release.

Discussions between the FICCI president, along with the delegation members, and Salman F Rahman encompassed the prevailing business and investment climate, as well as the overall economic status.

The FICCI board expressed their eagerness to collaborate with the government in fostering new investment opportunities across various sectors for the country's development.

They also emphasised the importance of implementing investment-friendly policy regulations to attract more investments to Bangladesh.

FICCI reiterated its commitment to working in harmony with the government to achieve the vision outlined for 2041.

