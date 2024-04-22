Qatar interested to sign FTA with Bangladesh: Salman F Rahman

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 09:47 pm

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Qatar is interested in signing a Free trade Agreement (FTA) with Bangladesh, Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, said after a bilateral meeting between the two countries today (22 April).

"State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu made a proposal regarding the FTA during the meeting. The Qatari delegation has expressed interest in this regard," Salman briefed journalists after the meeting at the Le Meridien Hotel in Dhaka.

At the meeting, Salman F Rahman led the Bangladesh side and Sheikh Mohmmed bin hamad Al Thani, minister of commerce and industry of Qatar, led the Qatar side. 

Earlier today, Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Dhaka on a two-day official visit.

During his visit, six agreements are likely to be signed between the two countries.

The agreements are: avoidance of double taxation and tax evasion, cooperation in legal matters, maritime transport, mutual investment development and protection, transfer of convicted persons and establishment of a joint business council.

Apart from these, five memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including on labour force, higher education and scientific research, and cooperation in diplomatic training are likely to be signed during the visit.

