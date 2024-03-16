Pangaon port to be made profitable soon: Salman F Rahman

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 07:17 pm

Initiatives will be taken to turn Pangaon port into a more profitable institution, including cargo exchange by river which will reduce pressure on roads, Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, said today (16 March).

"The handling problem of the port will be resolved within the next month. Workers at this port will get more work when more cargoes arrive," he said during a visit to the port in Dhaka's Keraniganj this morning, reads a press release.

Mentioning that the government is working for more cargo to arrive here, Salman said the commissioner of the port will be given all kinds of support.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chief Whip Noor Alam Chowdhury, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and senior officials of the port were present on the occasion.

