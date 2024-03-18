Ireland keen to invest in Bangladesh’s medicine, tourism, ICT sectors: Salman F Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 05:04 pm

Ireland keen to invest in Bangladesh's medicine, tourism, ICT sectors: Salman F Rahman

The process of signing an agreement between the two countries is currently underway, he said

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 05:04 pm
A file photo of Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A file photo of Salman F Rahman. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Ireland has expressed interest to invest in the medicine, tourism and ICT sectors of Bangladesh, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman said today (18 March).

"Following their willingness to invest here, they have been offered an economic zone in the country," he said after a meeting with visiting Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Bhaban in the capital.

Salman also said the process of signing an agreement between the two countries is currently underway, facilitating mutual investment and cooperation.

During the meeting, the Irish minister expressed interest in enhancing mutual relations between the two countries.

Mentioning that it was his first meeting with the Irish minister, Salman said several issues were discussed at the meeting.
 

