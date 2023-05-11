Drive from next week to monitor sugar price: Commerce minister 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said drives will be conducted from next week to monitor whether sugar is being sold at the rates fixed by the government.

"Due to the increase in sugar prices in the international market, new price adjustments have been implemented. Directives will be issued to relevant authorities including the National Consumer Protection Directorate and District Administration to monitor whether they are selling sugar at this price or not," he said while talking to reporters on Thursday (11 May).

Responding to a query regarding the price hike of onions, Tipu Munshi said if the price continues to rise like this, then initiatives will be taken to import onion from India.

When asked about the possibility of reducing oil prices, the minister explained that oil price has increased mainly due to the withdrawal of VAT.

"We wrote to the NBR requesting to maintain the exemption of duty but they did not do so. Because of which, the price of oil has increased," he added.

The minister assured that if required, the commerce ministry would write to the NBR again to address the issue.