Sugar price hiked to Tk160

Markets

UNB
22 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 08:26 pm

Sugar price hiked to Tk160

UNB
22 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 08:26 pm
Photo:TBS
Photo:TBS

The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industry Corporation (BSFIC) has set the maximum retail price of the state-owned mills producing sugar at Tk160 per kg, an increase by Tk20 per kg.

BSFIC announced the price issuing an official circular on Thursday (22 February).

The notification stated that the price of sugar produced by the BSFIC has been fixed in line with the product's international and domestic market price.

From now on, Mill Gate's selling price of 50 kg sack of sugar of the corporation has been fixed at Tk7,500 (Tk150 per kg) and dealer level at Tk7,850 (Tk157 per kg).

The sales rate of 1 kg of packaged sugar in mill gates or corporate super shops of the corporation has been set at Tk155 and the maximum retail selling price in super shops, basements and markets of sugar industry buildings has been set at Tk160 per kg.
 

sugar price / Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

