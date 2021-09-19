WMS Bangladesh organises marketing sessions ‘Marketing Mentors’

The World Marketing Summit (WMS) Bangladesh organised a weekly series of marketing sessions titled "Marketing Mentors".

The session, which was powered by The Business Standard, aimed to connect the youth marketing enthusiasts with the marketing leaders in Bangladesh and prepare them for their professional career ahead, according to a press release issued today.

The guest for the sixth episode was Sayeda Nabila Mahabub, director of Marketing and PR at Pathao. Having more than 9 years of experience, she served in companies like Unilever, Banglalink, Radio Foorti, Yonder Music Inc and Pathao.

She enacted her way of dealing with failure and shared how marketers need to deal with failure. Her advice to young marketers with real life examples made the session insightful. She encouraged the audience to discuss failures and find solutions from those.

The guest also mentioned how she focuses on polishing her skills like leadership, team building, scrum, design thinking and many more. In the end, she encouraged the young marketers to always have an open mind, always try to explore and it is okay to fail.

"Marketing Mentors" takes place on Facebook, every Saturday at 8pm.