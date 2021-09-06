The 4th episode of ‘Marketing Mentors’ powered by TBS aired

The 4th episode of ‘Marketing Mentors’ powered by TBS aired

Organized by the World Marketing Summit (WMS) Bangladesh and powered by the Business Standard, the objective of the initiative is to connect the youth with the marketing professionals of Bangladesh and prepare them for their careers ahead.

"Marketing Mentors" airs an episode every Saturday at 2 pm on Facebook. The first episode of this show was launched on 15 August 2021. Md Tajdin Hassan, CMO of Daraz Bangladesh and CEO of WMS Bangladesh Zabir Abdullah his team were present at this episode.

The guest for the third episode was Kazi Mohiuddin, Senior General Manager, Brand at Meghna Group of Industries. In the episode, he talked about the start of his career and the journey over the years in the field of marketing. In order to strive in the evolving market, Mr Mohiuddin suggested the student community upskill themselves in addition to academia.

Furthermore, his analysis on decision making was noted by the youth where he shared the drawbacks of prompt decision making while selecting their career pathway. He mentioned, "As a marketer, you cannot be indifferent with the things which are happening around, so you need to always be proactive and have a curious mind while presenting brands"

The session continued with more insightful ideas and the skillsets necessary for early corporates to thrive through building a rapport with colleagues from the industry. He thanked World Marketing Summit Bangladesh for the session and wished the entire team much success.

To know more, please visit the official page of World Marketing Summit Bangladesh.

TBS / Marketing Mentors

