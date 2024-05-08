Policy rate hiked by 50 basis points to tame inflation

Banking

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 03:40 pm

Related News

Policy rate hiked by 50 basis points to tame inflation

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The Bangladesh Bank hiked the policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5% today (8 May) in a bid to rein in inflation.

The central bank made the disclosure during a press conference.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the point-to-point inflation in Bangladesh rose slightly to 9.81% in March compared to 9.67% in February. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The overall inflation has been above 9% since March 2023. 

In December 2023, preceding the announcement of the monetary policy for the second half of the financial year in January, inflation stood at 9.41%.

The Bangladesh Bank had earlier also raised the policy rate. 

In the beginning of October last year, for instance, the Bangladesh Bank increased its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% -- the largest hike in a decade. 

In January this year, the policy rate was again hiked by 25 basis points, reaching 8%. 

The hike came less than a week after the formation of the new government. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced her government's main aim was to fight inflation. 

Speaking to The Business Standard earlier, Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at World Bank's Dhaka office said, "The central bank's policy rate and lending rate hikes aim primarily to control inflation. However, it will take some time for the impact to be visible on the market."

He also said:  "On the other hand, if the policy rate increases, the fund cost of the banks will increase, but the loan cost of the customers will also rise."

 

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / policy rate / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

6h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

36m | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

1h | Videos
Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

3h | Videos
The future of whales is under threat

The future of whales is under threat

5h | Videos