First episode of marketing mentors aired

Md Tajdin Hassan, CMO of Daraz Bangladesh and CEO of WMS Bangladesh Zabir Abdullah his team were present at the pilot episode of the series

The first episode of "Marketing Mentors", a weekly mentoring series on marketing, aired on Saturday.

Organized by the World Marketing Summit (WMS) Bangladesh and powered by the Business Standard, the objective of the initiative is to connect the youth with the marketing professionals of Bangladesh and prepare them for their careers ahead, said a press release on Tuesday.

Md Tajdin Hassan, CMO of Daraz Bangladesh and CEO of WMS Bangladesh Zabir Abdullah his team were present at the pilot episode of the series.

During the session, Tajdin shared his career journey along with tips for the youth.

He emphasised being adaptable to changes and taking challenges such as networking at an early age which helped him to land his first job successfully, the release said.

 "Marketing Mentors" will air an episode every Saturday at 2 pm.

To know more visit the Facebook page of World Marketing Summit Bangladesh

