The Third Episode of Marketing Mentors takes place

"Marketing Mentors" powered by The Business Standard, a weekly series of marketing sessions was organized by the World Marketing Summit (WMS) Bangladesh. The objective of the session is to connect the youth with the marketers of Bangladesh and prepare them for their professional careers ahead.

The guest for the third episode was Monsurul Aziz, Head of Corporate Communications at Nagad. Having more than 13 years of corporate experience, he served in companies such as Robi, Prime Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, and Nagad alongside startups.

His portrayal of failure in his job and comparison with an antidote was highly appreciated by the audience. He also talked about youth unemployment and encouraged students to be updated to utilize their skills on the job. Monsurul suggested "Empathy" and "Critical thinking" as some of the many skills that needed to be focused on.

Furthermore, he shared his secret for continuous content making by looking through the perspective of the subject and then build interests. In the end, he answered the questions asked by the global interns of the World Marketing Summit with examples and provided his professional insight.

