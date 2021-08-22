Second episode of ‘Marketing Mentors’ held

The second episode of "Marketing Mentors" powered by The Business Standard, a weekly series of marketing sessions, was organised virtually by the World Marketing Summit (WMS) Bangladesh on the 21 August.

The objective of the session was to connect the youth marketing enthusiasts with the marketing leaders in Bangladesh.

The guest for the evening was Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO, Ranks FC Properties Ltd, who has been working in the real estate sector for a long time.

He advised the youth to write on a regular basis and develop their soft skills. Moreover, he discussed about building a storytelling platform to progress in the field of marketing.

