Second episode of ‘Marketing Mentors’ held

Corporates

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:28 pm

Related News

Second episode of ‘Marketing Mentors’ held

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:28 pm
Second episode of ‘Marketing Mentors’ held

The second episode of "Marketing Mentors" powered by The Business Standard, a weekly series of marketing sessions, was organised virtually by the World Marketing Summit (WMS) Bangladesh on the 21 August.

The objective of the session was to connect the youth marketing enthusiasts with the marketing leaders in Bangladesh.

The guest for the evening was Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, CEO, Ranks FC Properties Ltd, who has been working in the real estate sector for a long time.

He advised the youth to write on a regular basis and develop their soft skills. Moreover, he discussed about building a storytelling platform to progress in the field of marketing.

The series "Marketing Mentors" takes place every Saturday at 8 pm. To know more, visit the Facebook page of World Marketing Summit Bangladesh.

Marketing Mentors / Marketing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding