Walton Smart TV gets gooesponse in Ireland market

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Bangladesh's leading multinational electronics brand's Walton android smart television is witnessing huge response in Ireland, a country in the north-western Europe. 

Walton TV is being displayed and sold in DID Electrical, a largest retail store in Ireland, reads a press release.

It's a milestone towards the market expansion of Walton's brand business in Europe and also achieving the vision of becoming a top global consumer electronics brand. 

Syed Al Imran, vice-president of Walton's Global Business Division (GBD) and also in-charge of the Europe market, said, "Walton is continuously expanding its brand business in the European countries. This year, Walton TV expanded its brand business to some European countries including Ireland. Walton sent the first shipment of its 32, 43 and 55-inch android Smart TV to Ireland in April last. Ireland's renowned consumer electronics appliance company 'Sommer Limited' is marketing the Walton brand television."

Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, "The market expansion of TV exports to Ireland is a great milestone towards achieving the Walton's 'Go Global 2030' vision. Geographically, Ireland is a promising market. Great Britain is its neighbouring country. Walton TV export to Ireland has created the opportunities to expand its brand business to the market of Great Britain."

He also said, Walton's mission is to become one of the best five TV manufacturing companies in the world. And thus, they are moving ahead with the plan of market expansion of Walton TV's in the countries of five continental regions by 2023. 

Walton is now exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled TVs to more than 35 countries through its hundreds of global business partners. The European market holds almost 95 percent of the total exports of Walton TV.

