Walton sees brisk sales in refrigerators ahead of Eid

08 April, 2024, 10:30 pm
Walton sees brisk sales in refrigerators ahead of Eid

Local home appliance maker Walton says it is witnessing a blistering sales in its refrigerator segment thanks to an ongoing campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

It is carrying out 'Digital Campaign Season-20' across the country, creating scope for many to become a millionaire or enjoy cash discounts upon purchase of refrigerators. 

Anisur Rahman Mallick, Deputy Chief Business Officer of Walton Fridge said, "Overall sales of our refrigerators during this Eid have exceeded our expectations. After overcoming the Corona crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war shocks, business has returned to normal this year."

So, the refrigerator market is very strong ahead of Eid this year, he said. 

Already, three buyers have become millionaires by buying refrigerators under the Walton's country-wide campaign. 

On top of that, affordable price, quality of products and better after sales service have given a comparative age over the other competitors, according to its officials.  

Walton has more than 300 models of refrigerators and freezers in various designs and colours for buyers of all classes. 

The price ranges between Tk15,000 and Tk1.80 lakh. Their offers include instalments from six months without any interest to 36 months. 

There are also 12 years warranty on compressors, one year replacement warranty and five years free after sales service facilities.

