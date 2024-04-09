Madrasa teacher Aminul becomes 33rd millionaire buying Walton fridge

Madrasa teacher Aminul becomes 33rd millionaire buying Walton fridge

Popular actors Amin Khan and Misha Sawdagor handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Aminul Islam, who was awarded the money after he had purchased a Walton refrigerator. Photo: Courtesy
Aminul Islam, a madrasa teacher from Rajshahi's Tanore upazila, became millionaire after he had purchased a Walton refrigerator under the company's 'nonstop millionaire' benefits, given in the nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-20.' A total of 33 customers, including Aminul Islam, became millionaires through the Walton digital campaign.

With the slogan of 'Best product, Best offer', the country's electronics giant Walton launched the campaign's season-20 across the country with the offer of 'Nonstop Millionaire' benefit, reads a press release.

In Season-20, customers are offered 'nonstop millionaire' on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine or fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform 'E-plaza' across the country. In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available.

Popular film actor Amin Khan and the most prominent 'villain' of Dhaliwood Misha Sawdagor officially handed over a cheque of Tk10 lakh to Aminul Islam at a program held at Tanore Pilot High School premises on Thursday last (April 4, 2024).

Hailing from Khagra village of Naogaon's Manda upazila, Aminul Islam bought a fridge at Tk32,590 from 'Taslima Electronics', a distributor showroom of Walton, on 24 24 March. His name, mobile number and the model number of the purchased fridge are digitally registered. After a while, he received a message from Walton on his mobile with the notification that he was awarded Tk10 lakh for purchasing a refrigerator under the 'Digital Campaign Season-20'.

Aminul Islam, a graduate from Rajshahi College majoring in mathematics and a teacher of a local madrasah, said, "I have seen that most of the families are using Walton brand fridge. Quality of Walton fridge is very high and the price is also reasonable. So, I purchased a Walton brand refrigerator. But it was unbelievable to me that I would become a millionaire only by purchasing a refrigerator. I'm grateful to the authorities of Walton. With the awarded money, I will do treatment of my parents and deposit the rest of the amount. 

Misha Sawdagor said, "Walton is now the country's leading and most trusted electronics brand. We are proud that they are providing electronics products at every house across the country. Walton is serving the country and we should also buy the locally made products to keep our money inside the country."

Calling upon all to purchase Walton products, Amin Khan said, Walton is giving millionaire benefits to increase customers' cheerfulness during Eid celebration.

Walton Distributor Network's Head of Sales Firoj Alam said, today's programme proves that Walton keeps its promises given to customers.

The function was also attended, among others, by Tanore Police Station OC Abdur Rahim, Walton Distributor Network's Divisional Sales Manager Mizanur Rahman, Regional Sales Manager Asaduzzaman and Taslima Electronics' Proprietor Shohidul Islam.

