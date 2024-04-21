Walton profits jumped 205% in Jul-Mar FY24

In a remarkable financial performance, Walton Hi-Tech Industries has reported Tk762 crore profit in July-March of the ongoing fiscal year, marking a significant 205% year-on-year increase.

The country's leading electronics and home appliance manufacturer unveiled its financial report for the first three quarters of FY24 during a meeting held today (21 April).

As per the financial statement, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of Tk25.17 during the July-March period, showcasing a notable increase from Tk8.25 recorded during the corresponding period a year ago.

Its revenue also rose by 5% during the period to Tk4,286 crore, against the previous year at the same time.

During the January-March quarter, the company achieved a net profit of Tk422 crore, reflecting an impressive 80% growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

In that quarter, its revenue also grew over 27% to reach Tk1,917 crore.

In a price-sensitive statement, Walton highlighted that the finance cost during the period witnessed a significant decrease, attributed to the diminished impact of taka devaluation against foreign currencies, particularly the dollar.

The company elaborated that the operating profit margin for the July-March period of this fiscal demonstrated a notable increase, reaching 24.73%, compared to 21.03% in the corresponding period.

This favourable financial landscape, as outlined in the statement, played a pivotal role in enabling the company to achieve stellar growth in profit.