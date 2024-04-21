Walton profits jumped 205% in Jul-Mar FY24

Economy

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:53 pm

Related News

Walton profits jumped 205% in Jul-Mar FY24

Its revenue also rose by 5% during the period to Tk4,286 crore, against the previous year at the same time

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:53 pm
Walton logo. Photo: Collected
Walton logo. Photo: Collected

In a remarkable financial performance, Walton Hi-Tech Industries has reported Tk762 crore profit in July-March of the ongoing fiscal year, marking a significant 205% year-on-year increase. 

The country's leading electronics and home appliance manufacturer unveiled its financial report for the first three quarters of FY24 during a meeting held today (21 April).

As per the financial statement, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of Tk25.17 during the July-March period, showcasing a notable increase from Tk8.25 recorded during the corresponding period a year ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its revenue also rose by 5% during the period to Tk4,286 crore, against the previous year at the same time.

During the January-March quarter, the company achieved a net profit of Tk422 crore, reflecting an impressive 80% growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

In that quarter, its revenue also grew over 27% to reach Tk1,917 crore.

In a price-sensitive statement, Walton highlighted that the finance cost during the period witnessed a significant decrease, attributed to the diminished impact of taka devaluation against foreign currencies, particularly the dollar.

The company elaborated that the operating profit margin for the July-March period of this fiscal demonstrated a notable increase, reaching 24.73%, compared to 21.03% in the corresponding period. 

This favourable financial landscape, as outlined in the statement, played a pivotal role in enabling the company to achieve stellar growth in profit.

Top News / Corporates

Walton / profit / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

5h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

10h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

13h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

1h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

2h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

3h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

6h | Videos