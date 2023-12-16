Victory Day celebration at Agrani Bank

16 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agrani Bank PLC conducted various programs in celebration of Great Victory Day 2023.

Tributes were paid to the martyrs at Savar National Memorial in the morning. Later Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agrani Bank Dr. Zaid Bakht, Director Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, NDC, KMN Manjurul Hoque Labloo and Md. Shahadat Hossain, FCA, Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum and Shyamal Krishna Saha, General Managers, senior executives, leaders of various organizations, officers and employees paid tribute to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi number 32. 

Besides, early in the morning floral tributes were offered at Shaheed Zafar Chatwar in front of the head office of Agrani Bank. 

On the occasion of Victory Day, an archway containing the Prime Minister's speech and banners were placed in front of the head office of Agrani Bank, Agrani Bank building was decorated with lights and joint exhibition advertisements of the four state-owned banks were published in various national newspapers.

 

