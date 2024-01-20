Uttara University students set the runway on fire

The students of the Department of Fashion Design and Technology in the School of Civil, Environmental, and Industrial Engineering of Uttara University hosted a fashion show showcasing their talents at the Multipurpose Hall of the university's permanent campus in Uttara on Saturday (20 January).

The event was headlined "22 Campus Couture" and featured diverse larger-than-life designs crafted from both national and international influences, reads a press release.

The students presented 18 unique lines. The glitz and glamour of their designs set the runway on fire.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha and Pro-VC Prof Dr Gour Gobindo Goswami were the chief and special guests at the event, respectively.

Dr Eaysmin Ara, in her keynote address as the chief guest, expressed her appreciation for the contributions of the department in creating skilled manpower for the garment sector.

She emphasised that fashion signifies art, constant change, the balance of chaos and calm and most importantly, it serves as the medium that holds a nation's heritage in place. "A designer must be innovative and artistic," she said.

She thanked everyone associated with the Fashion Design and Technology department for organising such a brilliant masterpiece.

The Chairman of the Department of FDT, Prof Farruque M Masud, coordinated the entire event. "Promoting oneness through diversity and creating skilled manpower for the nation's ever-growing garment sector are the primary agendas of an event such as this one," he said.

He also added that the department regularly organises shows as such every year.

Several deans and chairpersons from various university departments, as well as well-known fashion designers, merchandisers, industry participants, and members of the Uttara University Board of Trustees, attended "22 Campus Couture" in addition to the university students.