US Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh surpass 100 million mark

Corporates

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 05:39 pm

Related News

US Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh surpass 100 million mark

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 05:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Today (9 November), US Ambassador Peter Haas joined Dr Selina Hayat Ivy, mayor of Narayanganj, and students from the Narayanganj Collectorate Preparatory School to mark the delivery of over 100 million (10 crore) US Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the United States donated another 6 million pediatric doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, bringing the total number of American vaccine donations to more than 100 million, making the United States the largest Covid-19 vaccine donor to Bangladesh.  

American Covid-19 vaccine donations now account for more than 70% of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh, reads a press release.

"This milestone underscores the strong partnership between our two countries and is just one part of the incredible progress Bangladesh has made in fully vaccinating nearly 75% of the entire country.  This is a remarkable achievement and I congratulate everyone involved in protecting Bangladeshi children and adults against the pandemic," said Ambassador Haas.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, US support has trained more than 50,000 healthcare providers and other workers on safely administering vaccines across 64 districts, donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers to help transport 71 million doses of vaccines to remote areas, and directly administered 84 million vaccinations.

The United States has contributed more than $140 million in Covid-19 related development and humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh.  Globally, the United States has donated $4 billion to support the Covax effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.

Health

Covid -19 / Vaccine / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

7h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How football world cup started

How football world cup started

5h | Videos
Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

8h | Videos
ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

22h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?