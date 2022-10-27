Upay, Tang joint Ramadan campaign winners receive car, motorcycles

Corporates

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 04:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Upay, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh in collaboration with beverage brand Tang on Wednesday handed over the grand prize, a brand new car, to the winner of its Ramadan mega campaign, said a press release.

The winner is Hafeez Md Billal Hossain from Barisal district.

Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, DMD, United Commercial Bank Limited and also a director of the doard of directors of upay, Ashraf Bin Taj, managing director, International Distribution Company Bangladesh Pvt Ltd and also a member of the board of directors of upay, and Jahid Alam Khan, country head of Mondelez International, handed over the grand prize, a brand new Renault KWID 1.0L RXL AMT Petrol car to the winner.

Besides, they also handed over motorcycles to the seven other winners of the mega campaign, the release said.  

The senior management team of upay were also present at the prize-giving ceremony at the Hotel Lakeshore in Dhaka.

Earlier, upay had partnered with Tang to launch the mega campaign under which a customer had the opportunity to receive a cash reward of up to Tk 10,000 and the chance to win a smartphone, motorbike, or car by applying unique code found in Tang Packet in his or her upay accounts and followed by conducting transactions from his or her upay account.

As per the campaign modality, a customer must apply the 6-digits promo code which the customer had find from the purchased limited-edition Tang 75gm, Tang 200gm, or Tang 500gm (Orange or Mango flavors) pack, through the upay app or USSD.

The campaign had been continued from 7 March, 2022, to 2 May, 2022, and provided numerous opportunities from winning cash rewards to a car based on transactions.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021.

upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.

