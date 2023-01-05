Customers can transfer fund through NRBC PLANET app to any Upay Wallet 

Corporates

Press Release
05 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
05 January, 2023

Customers can transfer fund through NRBC PLANET app to any Upay Wallet 

NRBC Bank account holders are now able to transfer fund to any Upay Wallet customer account using their NRBC PLANET App. The fund transfer will take place instantly. 

NRBC Bank and mobile financial service provider Upay launched the service on Thursday (5 January), reads a press release.

S M Parvez Tamal, chairman of NRBC Bank; Golam Awlia, MD and CEO of NRBC Bank; ATM Tahmiduzzaman, director Upay and DMD of UCB;   Kabir Ahmed, deputy managing director; Harunur Rashid, deputy managing director and CFO; Kazi Md Safayet Kabir, head of FI & BD and RBBD Division; Md Mynul Hossain Kabir, head of MIS Division; Didarul Haque Mia, head of ICT and Ziaur Rahman, chief strategy officer of Upay and others high officials of both the organisations were present in the launching ceremony.

To avail the service, NRBC Bank account holders will need to use their NRBC PLANET App credentials to log in and complete the transaction by adding or choosing a Upay Wallet customer account as beneficiary, entering amount and submitting customer's NRBC PLANET App OTP. It can be availed 24/7 uninterruptedly.

NRBC Bank / Upay app

