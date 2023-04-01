Donors can donate Tang for iftar congregation across Dhaka City from Salesxtra.com.bd

Corporates

Press Release
01 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 03:06 pm

Donors can donate Tang for iftar congregation across Dhaka City from Salesxtra.com.bd

In this holy month of Ramadan, Salextra and Mondelez Bangladesh, owner of the brand Tang, have jointly taken the initiative titled "Romjan E Valo Kaj" to inspire consumers to participate in social activities by donating Tang during Iftar at different religious and social institutions across Dhaka City from March 23 to April 17, 2023. The campaign duration is subject to stock availability, reads a press release. 

After day-long fasting, Muslims break their fast with water or juice or a water-based drink. Tang is a popular summer drink, with a high consumer base in Bangladesh & worldwide and a preferred drink in Bangladesh among many consumers who break their fast with a glass of Tang.

Salextra and Tang jointly came up with the initiative in the spirit of Ramadan to give the consumers a chance to do a good deed by donating Tang to iftars at different social congregations at Mosque, Madrasa, Orphanage, and certain charitable organizations. 

The press release added that through this campaign, the donors can donate up to two units of 2 Kg tub of Tang Orange flavor at a special rate of BDT 1,199, instead of regular MRP of BDT 1,650 from Salextra.com.bd e-commerce portal. Salextra will deliver the donation to the designated institution free of cost. 

Jahid Khan, Country Lead of Mondelēz Bangladesh Pvt. Limited, Shakib Arafat, Managing Director of Salextra Shop and Ashraf Bin Taj, Managing Director of International Distribution Company Bangladesh (Pvt) Limited (IDC), along with senior officials from these organizations, were present during the campaign launch. IDC Bangladesh is the Authorized Distributor for Mondelez in Bangladesh. 

