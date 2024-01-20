upay, United Commercial Bank unveil MFS co-branded prepaid card

upay, a fast-growing mobile financial service provider, has recently rolled out MFS co-branded prepaid card, in collaboration with United Commercial Bank PLC, for the first time in the country, which offers ease of access and opens up a whole new world of convenience.

This prepaid card by upay is the first of its kind as it is offering a host of benefits without the hassle of opening a bank account to the MFS users, reads a press release.

Nowadays, most of the banks are offering credit card facility; but it remains out of reach for most middle-class and lower-middle class consumer sections. This upay – UCB co-branded prepaid card will give these customers access and freedom of financial transaction.

Customers can easily get an upay-UCB co-branded prepaid card without any physical documents or applications. Any upay account holder can apply for this through the app (upay) or from selected upay agents.

Once you get the prepaid card, you can easily load funds onto the card directly from the upay app or agents (130,000+ upay agents), making it easily accessible for everyone. It will also enable users to utilize the fund for foreign currency transactions as it is a dual-currency supported prepaid card. To take global access to the next level, this card will empower customers to access ATMs, merchant payments (online & offline) and digital media marketing payments globally.

With a wide range of facilities such as International and local shopping, global ATM withdrawal, no minimum balance requirement, and no charge for loading the card, this prepaid card will redefine ease for MFS users.