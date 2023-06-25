UIU Mars Rover first in Asia at University Rover Challenge 2023

The UIU Mars Rover team from United International University (UIU) won 1st place in Asia at the University Rover Challenge 2023 organised by the Mars Society.

The competition was held on 1-3 June at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in Hanksville, Utah, US, reads a press release.

During the three-day final, the teams performed four missions including science exploration, autonomous navigation, extreme terrain traversal and equipment servicing mission to demonstrate the capabilities of their rover and operation skills.

UIU Mars Rover successfully completed all four missions and represented the university along with the country with pride.

UIU Mars Rover team has secured 9th place out of all 37 finalists and 1st among the Asian teams in the prestigious University Rover Challenge (URC) 2023.

37 teams from 10 different countries including USA, Poland, India, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Columbia, Egypt, Mexico and Turkiye compete in the grand final of the competition.

The team was supervised by Prof Dr Salekul Islam from the Department of CSE, UIU and mentored by Akib Zaman, lecturer of CSE, UIU.

A team of 10 members from UIU Mars Rover Team took part in the competition.

The student lead of this project is Abid Hossain from EEE, UIU. The other sub-teams are led by Md Yasin, Management SubTeam lead; Ahmed Junaed Tanim, Mechanical SubTeam lead; Shah Mehrab Hossain, Electrical SubTeam lead; Abdullah Al Masud, Software SubTeam lead); TM Al Anam, Communication SubTeam lead and Megboron Paul, Science SubTeam lead.

This year, three teams represented Bangladesh on the international stage.

'Interplanetary' team from Bangladesh University of Engineering (Buet), UIU Mars Rover team from United International University (UIU) and 'BracU Mangal-Tari' team from Brac University participated in the final round of Rover Challenge (URC) 2023 from 31 May to 3 June in the United States.

Among 37 finalist teams, a team from West Virginia University, US became the champion with a score of 425.35, a team from Monash University, Australia came second with 354.83 and a team from Brigham Young University, US came third with score 344.09, adds the release.

The "UIU Mars Rover" team has reached 9th overall with scores 273.59 out of 37 global finalists.

In addition to UIU, three other universities from the US, Canada, Mexico and one university from Poland have made it into the top ten of the list in the competition.