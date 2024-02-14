UIU signs MoU with BUET for research collaboration

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between United International University (UIU) and the Research and Innovation Centre for Science and Engineering, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (RISE-BUET) for research collaboration recently at BUET Campus.

Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor, United International University (UIU) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective universities, reads a press release.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Tamim, Dean, Faculty of Chemical & Materials Engineering, Prof.Dr. Md. Shafiul Bari, Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder, Director of RISE-BUET, Prof. Dr. A. F. M. Saiful Amin, Director, BUET-Japan Institute of Disaster Prevention and Urban Safety (BUET-JIDPUS), Prof. Dr. Hossen Asiful Mustafa, Director, IICT, Prof. Dr. A.K.M. Monjur Morshed, Director, Institute of Appropriate Technology (IAT) and Prof. Md. Murshikul Alam, Head, Department of the Humanities were present from BUET. From UIU Prof. Dr. M. Rezwan Khan, Executive Director, Institute for Advanced Research (IAR), Prof. Dr. Mohammad Musa, Dean, School of Business and Economics, Prof. Dr. Hamidul Huq, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Hasan Sarwar, Dean, School of Science and Engineering were present at the ceremony.

Through this MoU, RISE-BUET and UIU will be able to collaborate on research projects, publish their findings in respected journals, and promote joint research. Exchange of faculty members, administrative staffs, students and jointly supervise the PhD Students.



The Institute for Advance Research (IAR) of United International University has pioneered the provision of Research and Development (R&D) funds for researchers to promote quality research activities in research areas and has spent more than 50 million taka since 2019, thanks to the United Group's active financial support.

In addition, UIU supported research through sponsorship and collaborated with other national and international organisations. IAR invites research calls twice a year and so far has funded more than 100 research projects.

