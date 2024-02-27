7th convocation of United International University held

Corporates

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 09:54 pm

Related News

7th convocation of United International University held

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 09:54 pm
7th convocation of United International University held

The 7th Convocation of United International University (UIU) was held recently at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka.

Mr. Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, M.P, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Education, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh presided over the ceremony on behalf of the Hon'ble President & Chancellor of the UIU, reads a press release.

Prof. Dr. Muhammed Alamgir, Chairman (Addl. Charge), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present as Convocation Special Guest. Prof. Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus, BRAC University was present as the Convocation Speaker. The ceremony was also addressed by Mr. Hasan Mahmood Raja, Chairman, Board of Trustees, UIU and Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor, United International University.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hon'ble Education Minister, Mr. Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, M.P said that if graduates lack skills, it will be difficult to ensure jobs only through higher education. For this, he urged the students to acquire various soft skills, values and languages along with higher education. He also calls for the fresh graduates to work for social change, economic development and modernization of the country in establishing themselves as global citizens.

A total of 3954 students from different disciplines were conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees while four meritorious students received Gold Medals for their excellent results.   

The Special Guest Prof. Dr. Muhammed Alamgir said that- the knowledge and skills you have acquired here are not solely for personal enrichment but also for the collective betterment of society as well as the country.

Convocation Speaker Prof. Dr. Ainun Nishat, congratulated the graduates who received their degrees in the 7th Convocation of this university on their achievement and wished them every success in the new world they are entering.

Chairman of UIU BoT Mr. Hasan Mahmood Raja in his speech that the graduates of UIU will bring pride to their families and the entire community through their professional accomplishments and endeavors.

Vice Chancellor of UIU Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia calls for the graduates to be good human beings and devote themselves to the welfare of society and humanity.

All Deans, Heads of the departments, Teachers, Administrative Staffs, Journalists, Educationists and Vice-Chancellors of different universities attended the convocation program.

United International University (UIU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

11h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

2h | Videos
How is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz?

How is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz?

1h | Videos
Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

5h | Videos
Why Putin is unstoppable?

Why Putin is unstoppable?

4h | Videos